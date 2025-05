BOZEMAN – Warming up nicely today and that trend should continue through the weekend.

High-pressure is currently building over the region and with it a mostly dry and warm weather pattern.

The only exception to this general forecast is a weak disturbance to undercut the ridge Thursday with isolated thunderstorms mostly east of the divide.

A new pattern change will develop by the middle of next week with a cooler than normal pattern and a slightly higher than normal chance for precipitation.