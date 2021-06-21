Watch
Weather

Actions

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night

items.[0].videoTitle
JUNE21JET.png
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 15:48:42-04

BOZEMAN – Temperatures will begin to rise behind Sunday’s cold front and will rapidly push back up into the upper 80s to lower 90s for several days.

There is a weak disturbance coming Tuesday evening. Forecast models show a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

Another cold front will produce a slight cool down Thursday into Friday. Look for increasing wind and only a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms.

A third heatwave for the month of June is possible by the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will rise back up into the 90s locally over SW Montana.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf 44 courses for just $119!