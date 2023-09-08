Isolated strong thunderstorms this weekend

BOZEMAN – The atmosphere will remain slightly unstable through the weekend. This means late afternoon thunderstorms are possible for at least the next 3 days.

The good news is that these thunderstorms should be isolated and not widespread. Some storms could be strong to severe especially east of the divide Friday afternoon and evening and again Saturday afternoon and evening.

Forecast models show most storms are born over SW Montana and as they drift off to the east they should strengthen.

Some storms could produce brief heavy rain, small hail, powerful outflow wind gusts and frequent lightning.