Isolated showers and higher mountain snow with a cold front tonight

BOZEMAN – A Pacific cold front is passing through Montana Tuesday afternoon and this frontal system will bring scattered showers and gusty winds to most of SW Montana through Wednesday morning.

High mountain snow is possible with this storm system tonight, but snow accumulations should be on the light side with several inches possible at higher elevations.

High-pressure begins to build over the state Thursday into Friday producing unseasonably warm temperatures, in fact, there could be some low to mid 80s Friday and Saturday afternoon.