Isolated rumbles for a few days

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance riding along Montana’s hiline is producing scattered showers and thunderstorms for northern Montana and far eastern Montana Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal to Slight risk for damaging thunderstorms across most of the eastern counties Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

SW Montana should remain on the mostly dry side for the rest of the day and temperatures are near normal for a few more days.

There is a very slight chance that an isolated pop-up thunderstorm could develop locally on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, but they should be mostly mountain based.

Temperatures will begin to rise above normal by the weekend and continue to rise into early next week with most lower valleys reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s.