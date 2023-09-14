Incredible weather pattern this weekend

BOZEMAN – A warm and dry weather pattern is slowly developing across most of the western U.S. including Montana.

High-pressure is building back over the region and this should lock us into a warm and dry weather pattern through Monday.

The only exception is clear skies at night will help produce chilly morning lows especially for higher elevated valleys and patchy frost is possible. Mid-September to mid-October we typically see frosty mornings turn into hard freeze mornings by mid to late October.

The next weather maker will arrive Wednesday into Thursday of next week producing much cooler temperatures and rain for the lower valleys. There could be accumulating mountain snow later next week as well so plan accordingly if you have outdoor plans.