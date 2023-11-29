Increasing snow could impact mountain passes by the weekend

BOZEMAN – Another quiet weather day for most of Montana as High-pressure continues to dominate the region.

This ridge will begin to break down by tomorrow as considerable cloudiness develops and by Friday the first disturbance will begin to increase mountain snow showers through Saturday morning.

This could create some localized wintry travel conditions for mountain passes Saturday with additional rounds of light to moderate snow possible through Sunday.

Mountain passes along the MT/ID state line will have the higher probability of accumulating snow from Lookout Pass down to Monida and Raynolds passes. West Yellowstone and Yellowstone National Park will also have a higher probability of accumulating snow Friday through Sunday.

Once this system moves out a warming trend returns early next week with temperatures jumping back up into the 40s with a few lower 50s possible in SW Montana.