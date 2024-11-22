Increasing rain and snow by Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning

BOZEMAN – The last time the Brawl of the Wild football game was in Bozeman was November 19, 2022. Morning lows on that Saturday varied from –8 below at Bozeman MSU to –16 below at Bozeman Yellowstone Airport.

The weather pattern will be just the opposite this Saturday. Noon temperatures in Bozeman should be in the mild low to mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for rain by the end of the game around 3 pm.

A crazy weather pattern continues to stall just off the Pacific NW coast with a deep trough of Low-pressure and 2 very strong Lows spinning around and around within that trough. This continues to feed a tremendous amount of moisture into California with some of that warm moist air following the jet stream up into Idaho and Montana.

Friday afternoon northern and central Montana is dealing with rain and snow and some pockets of freezing rain between Helena and Great Falls. Winter Weather Advisories continue through Friday evening across northern Montana.

Another batch of warm moist air moves into western Montana by Saturday morning and this will bring an increasing chance for rain or snow to SW Montana by Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

This could be a messy weather pattern with big impacts on travel conditions are rain changes to snow producing heavy wet slush covered roads that could turn icy by Sunday morning.