Impressive storm to produce moderate to heavy rain with mountain snow

BOZEMAN – An impressive storm will bear down on SW Montana Thursday and Friday. This will be our first good Fall storm with areas of moderate to heavy rain and heavy wet mountain snow.

Temperatures will be running around 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal Thursday and Friday with forecast highs in the 40s and 50s and morning lows falling into the 30s.

A slow moving cut off Low-pressure system will develop over southern Idaho and produce wrap around bands of heavy precipitation across southern Montana.

These wrap around bands of precipitation could produce a half and inch to over an inch of rainfall by the end of the week and snow levels will drop to 6,000’. There could be a rain/snow mix down to 5,000’ in the early morning hours Thursday and Friday.

The good news is that this storm will be gone by the weekend and a rapid warm up is coming by Sunday into early next week with temperatures rising above normal into the 70s.