Impressive Spring storm Thursday evening through Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – An impressive Spring storm is in the forecast from Thursday afternoon through Friday night.

Heavy wet snow is possible for all area mountain passes with slushy accumulations impacting travel Friday morning and Friday evening in SW Montana. Lower valleys will see periods of heavy wet snow in the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning but should turn to rain by late Friday morning.

Forecast models are showing most of the lower valleys locally could see a half an inch to an inch of moisture out this storm.

Snow totals will be difficult to narrow down with the varying snow levels with this storm. Right now above 5,500’ up to or over 6” of snow is possible, however, some forecast models show well over a foot of snow is possible for the higher mountain peaks in SW Montana.

At the time I am updating the forecast the National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday evening through Friday evening. (see the graphic below). This will be upgraded soon and please check in with me tonight at 5:30 pm and 10 pm on KXLF and KBZK.

Below are the updated possible snow totals for Butte, Bozeman, Dillon, and West Yellowstone. Most lower valleys could see 2”-5” of snow with some possibly picking up more than 5”.

