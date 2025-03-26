Impressive Pacific storm is off the NW coast

BOZEMAN – A beautiful weather day for SW Montana Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and well above normal temperatures. In fact, we could see a few new record highs Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday with be almost as nice as Wednesday but an approaching Pacific storm will begin to produce stronger surface wind gusts Thursday afternoon and eventually increasing clouds, rain or snow, and cooler temperatures will arrive by Friday into the weekend.

Another system will bring increasing rain or snow by Monday and Tuesday of next week.