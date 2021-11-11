ICY roads and hazardous travel Thursday afternoon through Friday morning

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance in a NW flow aloft is producing widespread light to moderate snow at all levels across SW Montana Thursday afternoon. The snow should taper off by sunset but forecast models show the snow could continue over the Bozeman area, Bozeman Pass, and Big Sky areas through midnight Thursday.

Wet roads will become icy after sunset and in the Bozeman areas most roads are now snow-covered and icy. Plan extra travel time for your Thursday evening commute and be prepared for very icy road conditions.

A warm front will push into SW Montana by early Friday morning and begin to warm temperatures through early next week. As the warm air begins to lift into SW Montana early Friday morning, look for areas of mixed precipitation. Rain or snow at lower elevations and a slight chance for areas of light freezing rain. Mountains and passes Friday morning will likely see another round of snow.

Friday morning commutes could be very icy in the Bozeman area.

Temperatures should warm well above freezing by Friday afternoon and melt most of the lower elevation snow cover.

Over the weekend forecast highs are above normal for all SW Montana and a few lower 60s are possible by Monday.