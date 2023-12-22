Ice and snow take it slow forecast for Saturday

BOZEMAN – A Pacific storm system with a strong cold front will pass over Montana Friday night into Saturday. West of the divide will see snow and gusty winds Friday night into the very early morning hours on Saturday but east of the divide the storm will likely continue through most of Saturday.

This system should be exiting the state by Sunday with cooler temperatures settling in over Montana Sunday into Monday.

The forecast is mostly dry Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will once again rise above normal reaching the low to upper 40s by Wednesday of next week.