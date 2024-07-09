Hot weather sticking around through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Hot, dry, and hazy conditions will persist through the weekend across most of Montana with the hottest forecast highs Wednesday through Saturday.

Max temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s locally over SW Montana with some upper 90s possible in a few select areas locally. There is a higher probability of triple digit heat in far western Montana and far eastern Montana for the rest of the week.

There is minor relief from the heat in the forecast early next week as we start to see some increasing cloud cover. That could help max temperatures fall back down into the 80s.