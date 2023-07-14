Hot, dry, windy pattern late weekend

BOZEMAN – The biggest weather hazard across Montana this weekend will be increased wildfire smoke mostly from Canada.

Thick smoke is moving back into the region, especially east of the divide Friday afternoon. Latest forecast models show a NW flow aloft will continue to pave the way for wildfire smoke to press through central and eastern Montana this weekend.

Far western Montana could see some haziness, but the thickest smoke is likely to stay in the far eastern half of the state.

Look for increasing temperatures this weekend with a mini heatwave Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will rise well above normal for several days and could peak in the upper 80s to mid 90s Sunday and Monday.

A cold front will enter the state Monday and the combination of hot, dry and windy conditions will bring higher fire danger and possibly some fire weather highlights across Montana. Isolated thunderstorms are possible with the front as well adding lightning to the mix of fire weather concerns.

Behind the front temperatures will be slightly cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.