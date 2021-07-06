Hot again with a few thunderstorms

BOZEMAN – Temperatures are back above normal today and will stay there again Wednesday. Low to mid 90s should be widespread over SW Montana for another 24 hours but a slight cool down is possible Thursday and Friday.

The atmosphere is only slightly unstable today and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible mostly south of I-90 locally, however, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from Cut Bank to Hardin eastward. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal to slight risk for damaging storms across central and eastern Montana.

kbzk

A weak disturbance will bring another chance for late afternoon thunderstorms across SW Montana Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. This could help produce a slight cool down Thursday and Friday. Some storms could bring brief heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and plenty of lightning.

Hazy skies are likely to continue and could worsen as a new fire is burning over central Idaho. A west to SW flow aloft will continue to push wildfire smoke over the region.