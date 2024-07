BOZEMAN – The cool weather pattern today with a few showers and thunderstorms was a nice change of pace weatherwise but it will not last.

Tuesday is the best day for showers and isolated thunderstorms for SW Montana but the overall forecast for the next 7 days beginning Wednesday is dry.

Temperatures begin to climb slowly Wednesday but could shoot well above normal Thursday through Sunday.

Max temperatures could once again peak in the low to mid 90s for several consecutive days.