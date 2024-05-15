Hold on to your hat, it might blow away

BOZEMAN – Thursday and Friday will be a very windy period across Montana with afternoon wind gusts 30 to 50 mph both days. Strongest peak gusts should be along the Rocky Mountain Front.

As of 1 pm Wednesday there are no wind highlights issued from the National Weather Service but check back in with me at 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 10 pm for possible updates and of course you can always get the latest forecast on the KBZK StormTracker Weather app.

Temperatures will be highly variable over the next 5 days. Warming up ahead of a cold front Thursday, cooling slightly Friday behind the front, remaining near to slightly below normal this weekend and turning colder than normal next week with an increasing chance for rain.

Forecast models show this cool and wet weather period beginning Tuesday and lasting through the end of next week.