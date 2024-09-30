Highly varied temperatures this week

BOZEMAN – Near record highs Sunday with a few new record highs turned abruptly cooler by Monday morning with a cold front passing through the state.

Sunday’s highs reached the 80s to lower 90s but by Monday morning dropped into the 20s and 30s.

Looking at this week's weather forecast High pressure will remain to our south and the Polar Jet Stream will continue to pull storms out of the Gulf of Alaska and send them mostly through Canada.

Montana will remain stuck between these two dominating weather factors so look for highly varied temperatures through the work week.

Overall, the extended 8 to 14 day outlook favors above to well above normal temperatures over Montana and below normal precipitation through mid-October.