Higher mountain snow possible tonight

BOZEMAN – Unfortunately not as much rainfall as expected out of this storm system but at least widespread light to moderate precipitation has been reported over SW Montana.

This slow moving upper-level Low will continue to produce scattered showers, a few isolated thunderstorms, and even higher mountain snowfall through Friday morning.

Temperatures are running around 10 to 25 degrees cooler today compared to yesterday but as this Low moves out temperatures will begin to moderate as early as Friday with near normal temperatures over the weekend.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up through noon Friday for higher elevations around SW Montana. Snow levels will vary locally but the best chance for snow to stick to the ground will be over the highest peaks.

Another cool and wet weather pattern will roll over SW Montana around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.