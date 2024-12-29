High probability of snow and difficult travel Sunday into Monday

BOZEMAN – A good looking Pacific storm with ample moisture is pushing through the Pacific NW and heading into the Northern Rockies Sunday afternoon.

This storm has a high probability of moderate to heavy wet mountain snow across most of SW Montana with the higher snow totals likely to be east of the divide especially in the Madison and Gallatin Ranges and over into the Island Park, ID and up into the Absaroka Beartooth Range.

These areas are under a WINTER STORM WARNING through late Monday morning and some through early Monday evening. Bozeman Pass is included in the Winter Storm Warning area as well as Big Sky to West Yellowstone to Raynolds Pass and again into Island Park, ID.

Snow accumulations will be varied in the warning areas but in general 6”-12” or more is possible.

Winter Weather Advisories are up for the Gallatin Valley from 5 pm Sunday to 11 am Monday. 1”-3” of snow is possible for the Bozeman area. There is a slight chance or rain changing to snow early Sunday evening. Look for possible snow-covered and icy road conditions for your Monday morning commute.

Winter Weather Advisory is up for the Butte-Blackfoot Region (Anaconda, Deer Lodge, MacDonald Pass, to Missoula) through 2 pm Monday. 1”-3” of snow is likely with localized areas picking up to 6” of snow. This will create difficult travel conditions Sunday night into Monday especially for Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, Georgetown Lake, Boulder Hill and Elk Park.