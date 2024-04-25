High probability of rain and snow

BOZEMAN – April precipitation has been disappointing for SW Montana so far but that could change Friday through early next week.

A Pacific storm system, currently hitting the Pacific NW, will spin into SW Montana Friday and Saturday. There is high confidence that we could see periods of moderate precipitation for lower valleys and heavy wet snow for most mountain ranges.

Currently, SW Montana is running around a half and inch to an inch below normal for April precipitation and forecast models is expecting over a half an inch of moisture by the end of the weekend.

The National Weather Service did issue a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for southern Beaverhead County including Monida Pass Friday morning through Saturday evening. Snow accumulations up to 8” is possible for passes and over a foot above pass level.

kbzk

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for all mountain ranges across SW Montana south of I-90 Friday morning through Saturday evening. Above 7,000’ 12”-20” of heavy wet snow is possible.