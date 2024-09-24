High and dry for now

Watch Now
BOZEMAN – Unseasonably warm weather pattern will continue throughout the next 7 to 10 days with a few minor exceptions.

High-pressure is currently parked over the Pacific NW and extends into the Northern Rockies producing warm and dry conditions.

Temperatures Wednesday will be well above normal and a good 10 to 20 degrees above normal. Although we do not expect to see record highs Wednesday forecast highs are just slightly cooler than record levels.

A weak cold front will pass through the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will produce locally windy conditions around the state but only a slight chance for a few showers mostly across far western and NW Montana.

