Heavy wet Spring snow will impact SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Cold wet weather will impact Montana Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

There is a very good chance for higher mountain snow and travel impacts are likely for most mountain passes around SW Montana for your Thursday morning commute and possibly for the Thursday evening commute.

Snow accumulations could be over a foot for the higher mountain peaks around SW Montana and around pass level 3”-6” is possible.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WATCH from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening over SW Montana. This watch will be upgraded to either an advisory or a winter storm warning soon.

This will be a classic heavy wet Spring type snow event with a high-water content. This means there could be some minor runoff issues by the end of the week or into this weekend.

Another disturbance will bring valley rain and mountain snow to SW Montana Saturday into Sunday.

Next week temperatures will warm back up into the 70s.

