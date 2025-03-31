Heavy wet snow to impact travel conditions

BOZEMAN – Another round of heavy wet snow will impact the entire region tonight through Wednesday morning.

Valley and mountain snow is likely and it should have a high water content with possibly a half and inch to an inch and half or more of water content.

Similar to what occurred Friday night but this time the impacts could be more severe.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER STORM WARNING from 6 pm Monday to midnight Tuesday for most mountains and mountain passes east of the divide in SW Montana and includes: Homestake Pass, Bozeman Pass, Elk Park, Boulder Hill, Kings Hill Pass, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Big Sky to West Yellowstone and the Bridger Canyon. In general, there could be around 6”-12” of heavy wet snow with higher amounts for the higher peaks.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 6 pm Monday to midnight Tuesday for the Butte-Blackfoot Region, Georgetown Lake to Philipsburg, the Gallatin Valley including Bozeman and Belgrade, Livingston area up to White Sulphur Springs, Helena to Great Falls to Lewistown and Yellowstone National Park over into the Island Park, ID region.

Valley snow totals will be highly variable with most likely to see 1”-6” of snow. Higher valley snow totals are possible. Again, the snow will have a high-water content and this means slush covered roads could turn icy at all levels.