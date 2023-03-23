Watch Now
Heavy wet snow is in the forecast Friday through Sunday

Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:56:12-04

BOZEMAN – Another impressive Spring snowstorm to impact SW Montana Friday afternoon through Sunday and possibly into Monday morning.

Heavy wet snow will develop at all levels and this storm will have a big impact on local travel conditions.

Cooler temperatures will also arrive with this storm system and wet roads could turn very icy at times.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER STORM WATCH up for SW Montana east of the divide Friday afternoon into Saturday. Valleys could see 3”-7” and mountains and passes over a foot of new snow.

Plan accordingly for winterlike travel conditions Friday afternoon through the entire weekend.

