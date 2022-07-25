Heat builds into western Montana again this week

Today's Forecast: A cold front will move out of Canada today and will bring us a few clouds for the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 80s for the afternoon with winds between 5-15 mph out of the northwest for the afternoon and evening. Lows will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s overnight with very little potential for rain today. Our trend looks to warm up to near 90° starting on Wednesday and will stay there into early next week.

BOZEMAN: High: 85; Low: 53. Mostly sunny to start with a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon and early evening. Winds will shift out of the northwest between 5-15 mph for the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 83; Low: 50. Partly cloudy by the afternoon as a weak cold front moves into the area. Our rain chances are slim, but winds will likely shift to the northwest between 5-15 mph with winds between 15-25 mph early Monday evening.

DILLON: High: 84; Low: 50. Mostly sunny through noon before a mix of sun and clouds take over for the afternoon and early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 80; Low: 43. Mild sunshine through the day with a light westerly wind between 5-15 mph.