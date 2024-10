BOZEMAN – Today is just a repeat of Monday, unseasonably warm, dry, and very smoky.

High pressure is dominating the weather pattern with dry, stable, sinking air. Wildfire smoke is trapped over SW Montana from wildfires in central Idaho. There is nothing pushing the smoke out thus hazy skies will dominate the weather for the rest of this week.

A weak disturbance will clip Montana on Thursday, and this should cool temperatures slightly, but I do not expect any moisture from this disturbance.