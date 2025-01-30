Harsh to extreme winter weather to impact Montana and Idaho beginning Friday

BOZEMAN – Good old fashioned harsh winter weather will be impacting Montana and most of the region this weekend into early next.

High-pressure is slowly moving away from the region and replacing it will be a stalled large upper-level trough. Arctic air will dig down into this trough at the same time warm Pacific moisture is moving in from the west.

This combination will bring several rounds of snow, much colder temperatures, some localized areas of blowing snow and difficult to hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a HIGH WIND WATCH Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon for the Cameron, Ennis, Jeffers, Mcallister, Norris Hill areas. Peak wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. This watch will likely see an upgrade to a high wind warning soon.

The National Weather Service issued a WIND ADVISORY for the Livingston area Wednesday night through Saturday night. This area could peak gusts up to or over 60 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for far western and NW Montana and central Idaho from 11 am Friday to 11 am Saturday. This includes I-90 from Missoula to Lookout Pass with possible mixed precipitation, some freezing rain, and heavy wet snow at higher elevations along with wind gusts 30 to 40 mph. Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail passes will be impacted by this storm.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Butte-Blackfoot region from 5 pm Friday to 5 pm Saturday. This includes Butte, Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Georgetown Lake, Philispburg, MacDonald Pass, and Homestake Pass. Mixed precipitation is possible for lower elevations with a slight chance of freezing rain leading to glazed roadways. Periods of moderate snow are possible for mountain passes along with localized gusty winds producing some areas of blowing snow.

Winter Weather Advisory is up for higher elevations in Madison and Gallain Counties from 5 pm Friday to 5 am Sunday. 5”-8” of snow is possible for mountain passes like Raynolds Pass and Targhee Pass and West Yellowstone. Also there could be up to 18” of snow for higher elevations especially in the Island Park, ID area.

The National Weather Service also continues a WINTER STORM WATCH for most of western and SW Montana Friday through Tuesday. This means there is a good chance additional periods of snow and wind through the weekend into early next week.

Although snow and wind is in the forefront of the winter weather highlights please also know and consider that colder Arctic air will be digging into the state producing much colder air temperatures and very cold wind chills late weekend into early next week.