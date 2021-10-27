Watch
Gusty wind headlines your Wednesday weather

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
30-40 mph wind gusts likely
Posted at 8:22 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 10:22:28-04

Today's Forecast: Gusty winds will be the big concern for your Wednesday with westerly winds gusting near 40-50 mph. Spotty showers are likely west of the divide for the morning with a few isolated showers through the early afternoon. Highs will remain below average with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. Skies will clear for the evening and allow lows to fall into the 20s and 30s.

BOZEMAN: High: 50; Low: 29. Mostly cloudy skies for the morning with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few spotty showers through the early afternoon. Winds will stay out of the southwest between 15-30 mph with gusts near 40 mph.

BUTTE: High: 44; Low: 26. Scattered light showers are possible for the morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the west between 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph.

DILLON: High: 50; Low: 30 A slight chance of a spotty shower for the morning with clearing skies by the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the west between 15-30 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 42; Low: 26. Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain and snow showers possible through the early afternoon before skies clear for the evening.

