Gorgeous weather through Friday

BOZEMAN – A beautiful stretch of weatherthroughthe end of the week with High-pressure producing dry and stable atmospheric conditions.

Frosty early mornings will give way to sunny and warm afternoons. Daytime highs will continue to run 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the 30-year mean across SW Montana this week.

Bythe weekend, the ridge pattern will break down and open the door for cooler air along with increasing moisture to move back intoMontana,especially Saturday evening through Sunday.

Temperatures next week willbe wellbelow normal.

