From one extreme to the other over the next 10 days

BOZEMAN – An interesting weather pattern over the next 7 to 10 days starts off with well above normal temperatures through the end of this week but look for a sharp pattern change by early next week with well below normal temperatures.

High-pressure is rebuilding over the Pacific NW and slowly extending up into Montana. As this ridge pattern builds over Montana temperatures will be warming up especially daytime highs. Forecast highs are in the mid 60s to the upper 70s through Saturday.

This ridge pattern will begin to break down on Sunday and our first good cold and wet weather pattern will begin to drop down into Montana by Monday. Temperatures next week will start off in the 40s Monday but could fall into the lower 30s by next Thursday.

Valleys will see rain with this storm on Monday but as temperatures continue to drop mixed rain or snow is possible by Tuesday and minor valley snow accumulations are possible next Wednesday into Thursday.