First winterlike storm to impact SW Montana this weekend

BOZEMAN – Our first significant winterlike storm of the season arrives Friday night and continues through Sunday.

Colder air will slowly lower snow levels down to the valley floor by Sunday morning. Valley snow accumulations are expected with significant heavy wet snow for higher elevations.

As of 1 pm Thursday there is a WINTER STORM WATCH up for a small part of SW Montana. Above 7,000’ there is a good chance for a foot or more of snow this weekend and below 7,000’ look for 6”-10” in the highlighted areas below.

kbzk

All mountain ranges will see snow and higher peaks could see significant periods of snow this weekend.

Saturday lower valleys should be warm enough for rain or a rain/snow mix but as temperatures fall below freezing Saturday night accumulating valley snow is possible by Sunday morning. General snow totals will be in the 1”-4” range for lower valleys.

This means winterlike travel conditions are likely at all levels this weekend. First impacting mountain passes Friday night and Saturday and valley floors by Sunday morning.