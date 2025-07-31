Yellowstone battles wildfire, fire danger HIGH

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Crews are working to suppress the Ash Fire, which was detected in the Bechler area of Yellowstone National Park in the afternoon of Wednesday, July 30. The fire, currently estimated to cover over 10 acres, was discovered by helitack crews during an aerial reconnaissance mission.

Around 25 personnel are assigned to combat the fire, utilizing resources from the U.S. Forest Service, including smokejumpers, helicopters, and the park’s Fire Module. The response team includes a Type 3 helicopter and a heavy helicopter.

As a precaution, trail and backcountry campsite closures have been implemented in the affected area. Visitors are encouraged to check for specific locations and updates on backcountry conditions through the park's official channels.

Park officials believe the Ash Fire was likely ignited by a lightning strike, as Yellowstone has experienced over 350 lightning strikes in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of July, firefighters have responded to multiple wildfires throughout the park, sparked by a surge of more than 500 lightning strikes from recent thunderstorms. All wildfires have been suppressed upon detection.

The parkwide fire danger level has been elevated to High, indicating that wildfires can easily ignite from various sources and may spread rapidly. Fires in densely fueled areas, such as mature grasslands and forest litter, will be challenging to control under windy conditions.

Campfires are permitted only within designated fire rings in campgrounds and at selected backcountry campsites. Visitors must ensure that all campfires are attended at all times and completely extinguished before leaving, employing a thorough soaking method and checking that the fire is cold to the touch.

Park officials advise the public to stay informed about current fire activity and updates on fire danger levels through the park's website. Additional restrictions may be announced if fire danger conditions worsen.

This is a developing situation, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.