Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

New wildfires reported in southwest Montana

New fires are possibly visible in Butte
buggy gulch fire.jpg
Montana DNRC
Buggy Gulch Fire, July 1, 2025
buggy gulch fire.jpg
Posted

BUTTE — Firefighters from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest are responding to smoke reports following Tuesday's thunderstorms.

There are two new fires: the Buggy Gulch Fire, north of Kidd, east of Mile Marker 35 on I-15, and the International Fire in the Butte Ranger District, north of Delmo Lake and west of International Creek, northwest of Pipestone exit off I-90.

The Buggy Gulch Fire is currently at 63 acres with no containment.

The International Fire was burning at 5-10 acres, and a helicopter was used to drop water while firefighters worked to gain access. The fire is burning in an area with large boulders and a heavy dead and down fuel component.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader