New wildfires reported in southwest Montana

BUTTE — Firefighters from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest are responding to smoke reports following Tuesday's thunderstorms.

There are two new fires: the Buggy Gulch Fire, north of Kidd, east of Mile Marker 35 on I-15, and the International Fire in the Butte Ranger District, north of Delmo Lake and west of International Creek, northwest of Pipestone exit off I-90.

The Buggy Gulch Fire is currently at 63 acres with no containment.

The International Fire was burning at 5-10 acres, and a helicopter was used to drop water while firefighters worked to gain access. The fire is burning in an area with large boulders and a heavy dead and down fuel component.