Finally some impressive moisture for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Impressive plume of moisture will continue to bring heavy wet mountain snow to SW Montana mostly east of the divide through Thursday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be continued through Midnight Wednesday but periods of light snow will continue through Thursday morning.

Local storm reports as of 1 pm Wednesday, still snowing, shows over a foot of mountain snow across the Gallatin Range.

This storm will begin to diminish Thursday morning and a warming and drying trend will begin on Friday and last through the weekend into early next week.

Max temperatures will rise into the 70s this weekend which means there will be a lot of melting snow this weekend so watch those small streams and creeks as they will be on the rise.