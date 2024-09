BOZEMAN – We should wrap up the last week of September with above average temperatures and mostly dry conditions for SW Montana.

A High-pressure ridge is building over the Pacific NW and extending into Montana, and this should lock us into a warmer than normal temperature pattern with forecast highs 10 to 20 degrees above seasonal averages.

High elevations will see frosty early morning lows but sunny warm afternoons.

Temperatures should begin to fall closer to normal by early next week.