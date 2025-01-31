February begins with severe winter weather impacts

BOZEMAN – A complex weather pattern is developing this weekend into early next week. Warm moist Pacific air will bring numerous off and on periods of snow through the weekend into early next week as a broad upper-level trough stalls over the Pacific NW.

An Arctic front will dig southward beginning Sunday and collide with the warm moist Pacific air producing more widespread snow, some localized areas of blowing snow, and temperatures will be trending much colder by Monday.

Next week, cold and scattered snow will linger over most of Montana through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

There is numerous winter weather highlights up across the entire region through the weekend and into early next week. There are Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings, and High Wind Warnings and Advisories across Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. This means hazardous to dangerous travel conditions are likely this weekend into early next week.