Fantastic Friday with snow by Saturday morning

Today's Forecast: Your Friday will be bright and sunny to start with temperatures climbing swiftly to the low 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will be moving in by the evening as a weak cold front lumbers into the region by early Saturday morning leaving a blanket of light snow and some slick roads. Most areas should see a trace to 1” with up to 6” possible in the mountains.

BOZEMAN: High: 42; Low: 24. Partly cloudy skies for your Friday with temperatures warming quickly by the early afternoon. Winds will stay out of the south between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 43; Low: 22. Partly cloudy and mild through the afternoon. Clouds and light snow will be likely overnight and early Saturday.

DILLON: High: 38; Low: 22. Mild afternoon temperatures with clouds and light snow likely overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 36; Low: 14. Friday will be mild with comfortable temperatures. Light snow will develop overnight. Snow my midday Saturday will likely total 1”-3”.

SNOW AND COLD BY NEXT WEEK

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

While a weak cold front will move through by Saturday, we will see limited snowfall by the afternoon. A more powerful front is expected to move into the area Sunday into Monday and knock down temperatures from the 30s to the low 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to bring slick roads by Monday morning.

Another front is expected to move through by the middle of the week and will bring another round of snow by Thursday into Friday. Highs are expected to top out in the teens on Tuesday.