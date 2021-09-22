Fall officially arrived today

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance is digging into the Pacific NW and should pass through Montana tonight into Thursday.

Ahead of the weak cold front, warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon and locally windy conditions, behind the front Thursday slightly cooler and only a slight chance for a stray shower over SW Montana.

The ridge pattern will once again rebuild over the region on Friday and temperatures will climb above normal this weekend into early next week.

The other exciting weather news today is the official start of Fall. The Fall Equinox arrived at 1:20 pm Wednesday afternoon. This signals the start of fall as the sun’s direct rays are now right over the equator. In general, we have around equal hours of sunlight and darkness but this also means that days will start to be shorter and nights longer heading into the Winter Solstice on December 21st.

