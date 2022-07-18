Watch Now
Extremely gusty winds with warm temps

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 10:44:54-04

Today's Forecast: High wind warnings are in effect for your Monday. Westerly wind will pick up by the afternoon with gusts between 30-40 mph with potential gusts near 65 mph at times. Temperatures are expected to be in the middle and upper 80s for the afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 89; Low: 49. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s with gusts picking up out of the west between 30-40 mph through most of the afternoon. There is a very slim chance of a pop-up shower during the early afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 81; Low: 43. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s but with wind gusts expected to be 30-40 mph consistently for the afternoon and evening.

DILLON: High: 85; Low: 43. Warm and windy for the afternoon with winds consistently out of the west between 30-45 mph into the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 83; Low: 38. Temperatures will warm quickly into the lower 80s with gusty west to southwest wind between 15-30 mph with occasional gusts approaching 50 mph.

