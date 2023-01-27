Extremely dangerous driving conditions expected: A break-down of the storm

Today's Forecast: Bands of heavy snow are expected to fall across SW Montana creating treacherous driving conditions across the region. Temperatures will slowly drop from near freezing to below freezing as we see banding of heavy snow.

BOZEMAN: High: 33; Low: 8. Slick roads for the morning will be compounded as we see banding of heavy snow throughout the day. Temperatures will fall throughout the day with winds between 10-20 mph Accumulations by the evening are expected to be 2”-4” with 6”-8” possible early Saturday.

BUTTE: High: 32; Low: 4. Icy roads will turn extremely slick as bands of snow move through the region through the day. Temperatures will fall slowly through the day. 1”-3” of snow is possible by the evening commute and 4”-6” Saturday morning.

DILLON: High: 35; Low: 10. Slick roads and falling temperatures are expected for today. Highs will slowly topple below freezing through the day with less than 1” for the evening drive on Friday and 4”-6” Saturday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 28; Low: 6 Snow showers will continue through the day with 2”-4” in town by Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the region with bands of heavy snow falling across the region for your Friday and Saturday before extreme cold takes over by Saturday evening.

Bands of heavy snow and falling temperatures highlight the concerns for your Friday. Expect slick condition to become worse by the evening commute. The heaviest snowfall is expected overnight. Most valleys could see 4”-8” of snow by Saturday afternoon with 12”+ in the mountains.

Temperatures will fall quickly on Saturday as an arctic air mass moves in and drops lows to the teens and 20s below zero Saturday night and early Sunday. By Monday morning we could see temperatures -20° to near -40° Monday morning.