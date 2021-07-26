Extreme heat, terrible air quality, and thunderstorms in your local forecast

BOZEMAN – Short term weather concerns are centered around thick wildfire smoke and air quality issues over SW Montana and extreme heat.

Air Quality Alerts are up until further notice for most of SW Montana. Incredible thick wildfire smoke pushed back into SW Montana Sunday afternoon and air quality rating at times continue to hit the unhealthy range between Butte, Bozeman, and Dillon.

The flow aloft is pushing smoke into our region from fires across the western U.S. and Montana. This trend will continue through Tuesday but there could be some minor relief coming by Wednesday.

Temperatures also continue to stay well above normal and could come very close to record high levels Monday and Tuesday locally and statewide.

The National Weather Service has a HEAT ADVISORY up Tuesday 6 am to midnight for Jefferson, Broadwater, and Meagher Counties in SW Montana. Temperature forecasts are in the upper 90s to lower 100s Tuesday.

The National Weather Service also has an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING up for most of eastern Montana now through midnight Tuesday. Forecast highs Monday and Tuesday are in the triple digits with near record highs likely from Billing to Glasgow eastward.

Monsoonal moisture will once again lift into SW Montana beginning Tuesday afternoon. This could produce some isolated mostly dry thunderstorms Tuesday. By Wednesday a deeper layer of moisture is possible to impact SW Montana and we are hopeful that there will be wetting thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Of course, with all thunderstorms will come plenty of lightning and possible new fire starts this week.