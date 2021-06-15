Extreme heat and wind ahead of a cold front

BOZEMAN – Hottest temperatures so far this year are impacting Montana with numerous reports of upper 90s to low 100s Monday and again Tuesday afternoon. Record highs were reported across SW Montana Monday, and we are looking at numerous records to fall again today.

A mostly dry cold front is beginning to push into far Western Montana Tuesday afternoon. Ahead of the front it’s hot, dry, and very windy especially East of the divide. The triple threat of unseasonably hot temperatures, wind gusts greater than 30 mph, and relative humidity values below 20% has a RED FLAG WARNING up through midnight. This means human caused fires are high and everyone needs to be extremely careful with outdoor activities.

Temperatures will begin to cool behind the front as early as Wednesday. Some areas could see a 20° to 30° temperature drop tomorrow. Unfortunately, there is no moisture with the front and cooler air.

