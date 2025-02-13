Extreme cold will be replaced with widespread snow

BOZEMAN – The cold Arctic air will be shoved out of the way as a Pacific storm moves in from the SW Thursday night into Friday.

Ahead of this storm wind gusts producing areas of blowing snow is the biggest weather related hazard for Monida Pass, and US 287 in Madison County as Winter Weather Advisories continue through midnight Thursday for gusts 40 to 50 mph.

A good push of warm and moist air will begin to pass through SW Montana Friday into Saturday producing scattered snow showers with a good chance for some moderate valley snow and heavy mountain snow especially in Madison and Gallatin Counties.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER STORM WATCH up Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon for Madison and Gallatin Counties.

Snow accumulations between 4”-8” is possible for valleys and that includes Bozeman, Belgrade, Gallatin Gateway. Bozeman Pass along with US 191 Big Sky to West Yellowstone could up a foot of snow. This watch means conditions look favorable for moderate to heavy snow and will likely be upgraded to an Advisory or Warning later today or by Friday morning.