Extreme cold to start the new year for Montana

BOZEMAN – New Year’s Eve weather is very cold with well below zero lows in the forecast for New Year’s Day across most of Montana.

Areas of light powdery snow and locally windy conditions are producing areas of blowing snow and low visibility around Livingston, Norris Hill, Whitehall, and over Monida Pass. This will continue through midnight but skies are likely to clear but gusty winds could spill over into Saturday morning.

kbzk

kbzk

The National Weather Service issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for Eastern Idaho from Monida Pass to Island Park down to Pocatello Idaho through early this evening. Snow, blowing snow, and dangerous wind chills will impact travel conditions.

kbzk

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Livingston area for snow, blowing snow and low visibility, and dangerous wind chills through 11 pm Friday.

kbzk

The National Weather Service extends WIND CHILL ADVISORIES and WIND CHILL WARNINGS for central and northern Montana and across most of eastern Idaho into Saturday morning. Feels like temperatures could be as cold as –30 to –50 degrees below zero.

kbzk

The forecast for SW Montana is also very cold Friday night into Saturday morning. Forecast lows will vary from –5 to –20 degrees below zero and wind chills between –20 to –30 degrees below zero are likely so please limit your outdoor exposure as much as possible.

kbzk