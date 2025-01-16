Extreme cold in the forecast this weekend into early next week

BOZEMAN – The first widespread extreme cold snap is in the forecast this weekend into early next week not only for Montana but for most of the Country.

An Arctic cold front will begin to push through Montana Thursday night into Friday morning producing gusty winds, scattered snow, rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freezing of wet roads. This will create difficult to hazardous travel conditions for Friday.

Saturday lingering clouds and areas of light snow along with cold air is likely to impact most of Montana.

As skies clear by Sunday afternoon, look for air temperatures to fall well below zero by Monday morning and with air temperatures between –10 to –30 below zero a light breeze can produce wind chills colder than –20 to –30 below zero at times.

This cold air will continue through Tuesday morning, but temperatures should begin to recover by Tuesday afternoon and slowly continue to moderate into the middle of next week.