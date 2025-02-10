Extreme cold highlights for Montana tonight

BOZEMAN – The next 3 nights will be extremely cold across Montana with forecast lows –15 to –35 below zero.

Tuesday morning could be the coldest morning this week if skies clear later tonight with air temperatures Tuesday morning across SW Montana –15 to –35 below zero.

A light 5 to 10 mph breeze will create “feels like” temperatures between –30 to –40 below zero. Frostbite is possible on exposed skin within 10 minutes.

The National Weather Service has issued EXTREME COLD WARNINGS and Extreme Cold Advisories across the entire state of Montana beginning 5 pm Monday through 11 am Tuesday.

Bozeman and much of Northern Gallatin County is under an EXTREME COLD WARNING and Dillon to Twin Bridges and most of Jefferson and Broadwater Counties. Wind chills as low as –40 are possible tonight into Tuesday morning.

The rest of SW Montana is under an Extreme Cold Advisory including Butte. Wind chills down to –30 are possible tonight into Tuesday morning.

There is a slight chance temperature will not be as cold as predicted if skies remain mostly cloudy tonight. However, even with mostly cloudy skies, air temperatures will fall well below zero by Tuesday morning.

By the end of the week the Arctic air should begin to exit the region with a slow warming trend by Friday and increasing mountain snow.