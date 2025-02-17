Extreme cold and snow continues over Montana

BOZEMAN – We can’t seem to shake this extreme cold and very snowy weather pattern. In fact, another shot of Arctic air is digging into eastern Montana and will backfill into central and western Montana for a few days.

At the same time another round of Arctic air is digging into the state so to is another Pacific storm. More widespread snow will continue for most areas through Tuesday but scattered snow showers are possible Wednesday and into Thursday.

There are WINTER STORM WARNINGS and Winter Weather Advisories up across most of Montana through this evening and some of the highlights are extended into Tuesday morning. Several more inches of valley and moderate to heavy snow accumulations are possible at pass level and higher for another 24 hours. This means travel conditions will continue to be difficult to hazardous at times.

Extreme eastern and northern Montana are under an EXTREME COLD WARNING now through Tuesday morning. Wind chills as cold as –60 below zero are possible.