BOZEMAN – EXTREME COLD ALERT! Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be extremely cold across SW Montana and the entire state. Clearing skies will produce the coldest temperatures of the current winter season and there is a good chance for a few daily record lows Wednesday morning.

Air temperatures over SW Montana will fall between –15 to –35 degrees below zero by Wednesday morning. A light 5 to 10 mph will produce wind chill values colder than –25 below zero and possibly colder than –35 below zero. This means frostbite is possible in less than 30 minutes.

Wednesday morning forecast lows (look for updated numbers at 5:30 pm on KXLF and KBZK).

kbzk

kbzk

Limit your exposure as much as possible Wednesday to the extremely and yes dangerously cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service continues a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for most of Montana through Wednesday afternoon and most likely will be extended into Thursday.

kbzk

Feels like temperatures as cold as –35 degrees below zero are possible.